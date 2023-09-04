Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher for second day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher for the second consecutive session on September 4. The heavy buying across the sectors supported the equity indices.

BSE Sensex settled at 65,628.14, up 240.98 points or 0.37%. NSE Nifty ended at 19,528.80, up 93.50 points or 0.48%.

About 2210 shares advanced, 1425 shares declined, and 182 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers included Coal India, Wipro, HCL Technologies, UltraTech Cement and Tata Steel. Top losers included Axis Bank, M&M, Nestle India, ITC and Asian Paints.

All the sectoral indices ended higher with power, metal, auto, realty, oil & gas and PSU Bank up between 1 and 2.8%. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose nearly1% each.