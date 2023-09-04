Teacher transferred after supposedly instructing students to go to Pakistan

A teacher from an Urdu Government School has been relocated for reportedly suggesting that students visit Pakistan due to classroom disruptions. The incident, which transpired on August 30, stemmed from the teacher’s frustration with the noise in the classroom. In a moment of anger, she reprimanded the students, stating that they should go to Pakistan if they were unwilling to focus on their studies. Some of the children informed their parents about the incident, leading to strong objections. As the issue came to the attention of higher authorities, a departmental inquiry was initiated against the teacher, ultimately resulting in her transfer to Hassan.

