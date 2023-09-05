Amitabh Bachchan’s Take on India’s Name Change Discussion

Amidst the ongoing discussions surrounding the potential renaming of India to Bharat, renowned actor Amitabh Bachchan made his stance clear in the midst of the growing buzz, sharing his preference through a tweet on a Tuesday afternoon.

In his tweet, composed in Hindi, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “Bharat mata ki jai,” accompanied by the Tricolour and an orange flag emoji.

This tweet, posted on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter), garnered an impressive response within just an hour of its publication. It has amassed over 505.3K views, 15.6K likes, and 2,539 retweets, highlighting the significant engagement it generated.

The debate regarding India’s name change began when screenshots of a G20 dinner invitation dated September 9 circulated widely on social media. The invite referred to the ‘President of Bharat’ instead of the customary ‘President of India’.

In addition to his active presence on social media, Amitabh Bachchan continues to captivate audiences as the host of the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15’. Moreover, he is set to grace the silver screen in upcoming films such as ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, ‘Ganapath’, and ‘Butterfly’.