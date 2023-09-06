France begins talks with Niger’s military about withdrawing ‘elements’ of its army from the country

France has initiated discussions with Niger’s military concerning the withdrawal of specific segments of its armed forces from the country following the military coup, according to an AFP report citing an anonymous source within the defense ministry. This development has raised widespread speculation that France may ultimately find itself compelled to completely withdraw from Niger, given the context of the military coup that occurred on July 26, which resulted in the removal of French ally President Mohamed Bazoum from power.

At present, approximately 1,500 French troops are stationed in Niger as part of France’s broader campaign against jihadist groups in the Sahel region of Africa. Niger had become a strategically crucial location for France following previous coups in neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso, which had forced French troops to exit those nations.

The anonymous defense ministry source informed AFP that discussions have indeed begun concerning the withdrawal of specific military components, though the source did not provide further details. The relationship between Niger and France, the nation’s former colonial ruler and long-standing ally, deteriorated rapidly after Paris chose to support the democratically elected President Bazoum and labeled the post-coup regime as illegitimate.

Furthermore, the coup leaders suspended several military collaboration agreements with France on August 3, including one that required a month’s notice before termination, which expired on a recent Sunday. Niger’s military-appointed Prime Minister, Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, indicated on Monday that discussions were underway regarding a rapid departure of French troops from the country. Nonetheless, Zeine expressed a desire to preserve cooperation with France, given their shared history.

An insider close to Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu revealed to AFP on Tuesday that talks were in progress to facilitate the movement of French military assets in Niger. It was highlighted that French forces had been immobilized since the suspension of anti-terrorist cooperation in the wake of the military takeover.

Most of the French forces are currently concentrated at an airfield near Niamey, the capital of Niger, which has witnessed protests in recent days, with thousands of demonstrators demanding their departure. The military coup in Niger represents another significant setback for French influence in the region, as it strains the historically strong ties between France and its former African colony.