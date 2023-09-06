HC recognises acid attacks as severe contemporary offenses, denies bail to the accuse

In a recent ruling, the Delhi High Court denied bail to an accused individual in an acid attack case, emphasizing the profound impact of prolonged incarceration on the accused as well as the enduring psychological pain endured by the victim. The court acknowledged the severity of acid attacks, categorizing them as among the most grievous crimes in contemporary society. The accused had sought release on the grounds that the minimum punishment for the offense was 10 years, and he had already spent nine years in judicial custody. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, presiding over the case, stressed that acid attacks result in life-altering injuries that encompass both physical agony and emotional scars. The court underscored its role as a guardian of justice and the necessity to address the unseen psychological suffering experienced by the victim, while also recognizing the fear and insecurity such incidents may generate in society.

The court’s ruling underscores the gravity of acid attacks, emphasizing their devastating consequences, not only in terms of physical trauma but also the enduring psychological impact on victims. While the accused lamented his extended incarceration during the ongoing trial, the court was mindful of the victim’s lifelong struggle, necessitating her to wear black glasses to shield herself from questions and prying eyes, as a constant reminder of her ordeal. The court underscored the importance of balancing the accused’s rights with the need to prevent and discourage heinous crimes like acid attacks, highlighting the substantial societal implications of bail decisions. To this end, the court urged the trial court to expedite the case within four months, with daily hearings, recognizing the crucial role of the judicial system in establishing a robust deterrent against such offenses.