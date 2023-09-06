Kalady Resident Attacked Amidst Puthuppally Bypoll Margin Dispute

In a disturbing incident in Kalady near Angamaly, a lorry driver named Kunnekkadan Johnson, hailing from Pothiyakkara, found himself at the center of a violent confrontation on Wednesday. This altercation stemmed from a heated dispute regarding the margin of victory in the recent Puthuppally by-election.

The assailant in this shocking incident was identified as Kunnekadan Devasi, the secretary of the CPM Pothiakkara branch. Johnson suffered a grievous head injury during the attack and was promptly rushed to a private hospital in Angamaly for medical attention.

Speaking about the terrifying ordeal, Johnson revealed that the attack was perpetrated by a three-member group who arrived at the scene on a motorcycle. The local police have taken swift action by apprehending Devasi, who is now in police custody. An official case has been registered, and a thorough investigation into the matter has been initiated to bring those responsible to justice.