NIA Captures IS Thrissur Module Leader on the Run in Chennai

On Wednesday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) successfully apprehended the absconding leader of the IS Thrissur module, Siyed Nabeel Ahammed, in Chennai, thwarting his escape plans that involved fleeing the country. Siyed Nabeel Ahammed, who held the position of Ameer within the Thrissur-based IS module, was tracked down and arrested by NIA’s Fugitive Tracking Team.

This accused individual had been evading capture, hiding at various locations across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for several weeks, with intentions of using forged documents to make an escape abroad, initially targeting Nepal. The NIA, in the course of the arrest, seized incriminating documents and digital devices from Siyed Nabeel. Notably, he is the third person arrested in this case since July, as revealed by the NIA.

Back in July, the NIA had successfully located and arrested Ashif, also known as Mathilakath Kodayil Ashraf, near Sathyamangalam, Tamil Nadu, marking an earlier breakthrough in this investigation. The NIA initiated the case on July 11, acting on credible intelligence, invoking various sections of the IPC and UA(P) Act. The agency’s investigations unveiled that the Thrissur-based IS module had been actively plotting terrorist activities within Kerala, including conducting reconnaissance and raising funds for furthering IS operations through a series of illegal activities, such as dacoities, within the state.