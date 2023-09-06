NIA conducts raids to thwart CPI Maoist revival efforts in UP

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has carried out raids at eight locations in Uttar Pradesh as part of a crackdown aimed at preventing the banned CPI (Maoist) from revitalizing its operations in the state. An official statement on Wednesday confirmed these actions. The raids targeted premises of both accused individuals and suspected individuals across districts including Prayagraj, Chandauli, Varanasi, Deoria, and Azamgarh. During these operations, digital devices such as mobile phones, SIM cards, laptops, pen drives, along with naxal literature, books, pamphlets, and various incriminating documents were seized.

According to the NIA spokesperson, their investigations have revealed that several front organizations and student wings have been assigned the task of motivating, recruiting cadres, and propagating the ideology of the CPI (Maoist). This was done with the intent of waging a war against the government of India, and they were conspiring to carry out acts of terror and violence in pursuit of this agenda. It was also disclosed that recently arrested CPI (Maoist) Central Committee member Pramod Mishra was leading cadre and overground workers in an attempt to revive the left-wing extremist organization.

Furthermore, the agency noted that Rohit Vidyarthi, whose brother Ritesh Vidyarthi’s wife was implicated in the case, had been arrested by Bihar Police last month. Rohit Vidyarthi’s interrogation led to the subsequent arrest of Pramod Mishra, who also served as the in-charge of the NRB (Northern Regional Bureau) of the CPI (Maoist). These arrests also led to the discovery of arms and ammunition, as well as the dismantling of a gun factory. The NIA’s FIR for this case initially named several key accused individuals, including Manish Azad, his wife Amita Shireen, Ritesh Vidyarthi, and his wife Soni Azad, among others, all working towards reviving the CPI (Maoist).