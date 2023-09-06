SPG Chief Arun Kumar Sinha Succumbs to Illness

Special Protection Group (SPG) chief Arun Kumar Sinha, aged 61, passed away on Wednesday at a private hospital in Gurugram. Serving as the SPG Director since 2016, Sinha was a distinguished 1987 Kerala cadre IPS officer entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing the security of the Prime Minister.

Arun Kumar Sinha’s educational journey took him through Jharkhand, but his career was marked by significant roles within the Kerala Police. He held pivotal positions including DCP Commissioner, Range IG, Intelligence IG, and Administration IG in Thiruvananthapuram. Notably, during his tenure as the head of law and order, the mastermind behind the attempted assassination of Maldives President Abdul Gayoom was apprehended in the state capital.

Sinha’s legacy extends beyond regional boundaries, as he played a pivotal role in resolving high-profile cases such as death threats sent via email to the Prime Minister and the President, as well as the intricate letter bomb case. During his tenure as city police commissioner, he introduced the Crime Stopper system, further enhancing law enforcement capabilities. For his exemplary service, Arun Kumar Sinha was honored with the prestigious President’s Medal for Meritorious Service.