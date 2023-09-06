Tips to tackle premenstrual syndrome (PMS)

To tackle premenstrual syndrome (PMS), consider these strategies:

1. Dietary Changes:

– Reduce Salt and Sugar: Lower salt intake to reduce bloating and limit sugary foods to stabilize blood sugar levels.

– Increase Calcium: Consume calcium-rich foods like dairy, leafy greens, and fortified plant-based alternatives.

– Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Incorporate foods like fatty fish or flaxseeds to potentially alleviate mood swings.

2. Regular Exercise:

– Physical activity can help reduce PMS symptoms by promoting better circulation and mood.

3. Stress Management:

– Practice relaxation techniques like deep breathing, meditation, or yoga to manage stress, which can exacerbate PMS.

4. Adequate Sleep:

– Ensure you get enough sleep as sleep disturbances can worsen PMS symptoms.

5. Hydration:

– Drink plenty of water to alleviate bloating and maintain overall health.

6. Pain Relief:

– Over-the-counter pain relievers like ibuprofen or acetaminophen can help with cramps and pain.

7. Supplements:

– Some women find relief from PMS symptoms with supplements like magnesium or vitamin B6. Consult a healthcare provider before taking any supplements.

8. Hormonal Birth Control:

– For severe PMS, hormonal birth control methods like birth control pills can help regulate hormonal fluctuations.

9. Consult a Healthcare Provider:

– If PMS symptoms are severe and significantly impact your quality of life, consult a healthcare provider. They may recommend prescription medications or further evaluation.

10. Keep a Symptom Diary:

– Track your symptoms over a few menstrual cycles to better understand patterns and identify triggers.

Remember that PMS varies from person to person, so finding what works best for you may require some trial and error. Consulting a healthcare provider for personalized guidance is often a good step for managing severe or persistent PMS symptoms.