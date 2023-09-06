Udhayanidhi Stalin Faces Religious Sentiment Charges; Priyank Kharge Supports Him

DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge find themselves entangled in a legal matter, as both have been officially booked for allegedly outraging religious sentiments, according to police reports received on Wednesday.

Stalin is facing charges for his statement advocating the eradication of Sanatan Dharma, while Kharge is being held accountable for supporting Stalin’s controversial remark, as reported by authorities.

These actions have led to their bookings under sections 295 A (pertaining to deliberate and malicious acts aimed at outraging religious feelings) and 153 A (concerning the promotion of enmity between different religious groups) of the Indian Penal Code. These legal actions were initiated at Civil Lines Police Station on Tuesday.

The FIR stems from complaints filed by lawyers Harsh Gupta and Ram Singh Lodhi, who drew attention to media reports highlighting Stalin’s statement and alleging that the politician’s comments had deeply hurt their religious sentiments.

Stalin’s contentious statement was made during an event in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, where he drew comparisons between Sanatan Dharma and diseases such as dengue and malaria.

In response to his remarks, political parties, especially the BJP, raised objections and called upon the Congress to condemn Stalin’s statements, leading to a heated debate on the matter.