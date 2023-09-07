1,000 police personnel deployed for security at G20 Summit in UP

Ahead of the G20 Summit at Hindon Airport in Uttar Pradesh, 1,000 police personnel have been assigned to ensure the security of arriving delegates, according to a senior official. This security effort extends to deploying personnel on rooftops of nearby high-rise buildings, with residents in the vicinity advised to avoid terraces during delegate movements. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans Hindon), Shubham Patel, specified that civil and traffic police have jointly deployed this security detail, responsible for safeguarding foreign delegates from the airport to the Delhi border.

In conjunction with this security plan, starting from Thursday evening, heavy vehicles will not be allowed to enter Delhi for the duration of the G20 Summit. Light motor vehicles are also restricted from heading toward Delhi during delegate movements from Ghaziabad to the capital. Instead, heavy vehicles will be directed to travel to Delhi via the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and National Highway 9. Traffic police personnel will be available to assist commuters in case of emergencies, and locals have been duly notified to comply with these directives.

The G20 Leaders’ Summit is scheduled for September 9-10 and is expected to draw more than 30 heads of state, high-ranking European Union officials, invitees from other countries, and leaders of 14 international organizations.