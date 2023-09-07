Drake shows off huge collection of lingerie thrown at him on stage in new Instagram post

Rapper Drake recently shared a post on Instagram that caught the attention of many and left them amused. In the photo, Drake can be seen showcasing a vast collection of lingerie that has been thrown at him during the ‘It’s All a Blur’ Tour.

The collection he displayed includes lingerie of various shapes, colors, and sizes from different parts of the world, all accumulated over the past couple of months while he was on tour.

In his caption, Drake humorously reminisced, “Remember when we both forgot who the fuck I was in unison…that wavelength was def a foolish one.”

This Instagram post quickly garnered nearly 2 million likes, accompanied by a multitude of amusing comments from fans. Singer Nelly Furtado joined in the fun, stating, “Way more fun than my stuffed animal collection.”

One user jokingly expressed concern for the person who had to organize the bras, remarking, “Praying for the dude that had to lay these out. They’re organized by size.” Another user humorously observed, “Bruh got a library full of bras.” Someone quipped, “Went from it’s All A Blur to It’s All A Bra tour.” Another comment played on the theme, “Algebra: The class where you solve for A, B, C, & DD.”

Additionally, Drake shared a series of photographs from one of his concerts in Los Angeles, where his 5-year-old son, Adonis, was in attendance to watch his dad’s performance.