IMD to issue specific weather forecast exclusively for the G20 Summit

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has installed an additional automatic weather station near the G20 Summit venue, Pragati Maidan. This station aims to provide specialized, real-time weather forecasts tailored for the high-level event, which is scheduled to begin its round-the-clock weather monitoring on Thursday morning.

The IMD will deliver customized weather updates and forecasts, which will be conveniently accessible through a dedicated webpage on the IMD website at mausam.imd.gov.in/g20. This webpage will present real-time data from the newly deployed automatic weather station at the G20 Summit location, delivering precise information on air temperature, humidity, wind speed, direction, and rainfall.

The data will be consistently updated at 15-minute intervals, ensuring that users have access to the most accurate and current weather information. Additionally, similar weather information will be available for nine other significant locations across Delhi, including the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi railway station, and various landmarks. The G20 Leaders’ Summit is slated for September 9-10 and is expected to host over 30 heads of state, top officials from the European Union, invited guest countries, and 14 leaders of international organizations.