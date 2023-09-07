Myanmar sentences photojournalist to 20 years in prison for his coverage of the devastating aftermath of a cyclone

Press freedom in Myanmar has suffered a severe setback as a court has sentenced photojournalist Sai Zaw Thaike to 20 years in prison with hard labor. This harsh verdict comes after his coverage of the devastating aftermath of a cyclone for the independent online news service Myanmar Now, his employer. It is the most severe punishment handed down to a journalist since the military took power and ousted the elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021.

Sai Zaw Thaike, a renowned photographer associated with Myanmar Now, underwent a trial by a military tribunal that ultimately resulted in his conviction and sentencing. This took place during the first court hearing held since his initial arrest in the western state of Rakhine. He faced a variety of charges, including one loosely related to treason, often referred to as sedition. The charges against him included incitement, disseminating false information, and agitating against government employees or the military, with a maximum prison term of three years. Additionally, he was accused of online defamation, punishable by up to three years’ imprisonment, and violating a natural disaster management law, which could result in a prison term of up to one year.

The entire legal process unfolded within Insein prison, located in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, where Sai Zaw Thaike had been held since his arrest. Myanmar Now revealed that he was denied family visits and legal representation throughout his detention, raising concerns about the fairness of his trial.

Swe Win, the editor-in-chief of Myanmar Now, expressed deep concern over Sai Zaw Thaike’s sentencing, emphasizing that it highlights the complete suppression of press freedom under the military junta’s rule and the high cost borne by independent journalists in Myanmar for their professional work.

Myanmar’s deteriorating press freedom situation has garnered international attention, with Reporters Without Borders ranking the country as the world’s second-largest jailer of journalists, after China. Myanmar’s standing in the 2023 World Press Freedom Index plummeted, placing it 176th out of 180 countries.

Sai Zaw Thaike’s ordeal began when he was arrested on May 23 in Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine state, while documenting the aftermath of Cyclone Mocha. This cyclone was Myanmar’s most destructive storm in over a decade, causing extensive flash floods and power outages. Tragically, it claimed the lives of at least 148 people in Rakhine state, many of whom were from the persecuted Muslim Rohingya minority residing in internal displacement camps. Additionally, it caused significant damage to over 186,000 buildings.

Details regarding the specific charges for which Sai Zaw Thaike was convicted remain undisclosed, as political trials in Myanmar are typically shrouded in secrecy, making independent verification of Myanmar Now’s report challenging.

This conviction represents the latest assault on press freedom and journalists by Myanmar’s military-installed government, which has aggressively cracked down on independent media. At least 13 media outlets, including Myanmar Now, have had their licenses revoked, and approximately 156 journalists were arrested, with around 50 still in detention. Tragically, nearly half of those detained have been convicted and sentenced. Shockingly, four media workers lost their lives, and others suffered torture while in detention.