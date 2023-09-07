TVS Apache RTR 310 launched in India: Price, features

Mumbai: TVS Motor Company has launched Apache RTR 310 in the markets. The bike will be available with Built-to-Order options. The 2023 TVS RTR 310 is offered in three colors namely Arsenal Black, Fury Yellow, and Sepang Blue. The Arsenal Black model without quickshifter and the standard Arsenal Black model is priced at Rs 2.43 lakh and Rs 2.58 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), respectively. The Fury Yellow model is priced at Rs 2.64 lakh (ex-showroom).

The design highlights include first-in-segment dynamic lighting, best-in-segment headlight, signature DRL, dynamic rear LED brake lighting. The bike rides on dual compound radial tyres. The TVS Apache RTR 310 is equipped with cruise control, five ride modes, a dynamic twin LED headlamp, a 5-inch TFT cluster with multi-way connectivity, a dynamic twin tail lamp, race-tuned dynamic stability control (cornering ABS, cornering cruise control, cornering traction control), a climatic control seat, a bi-directional quickshifter, race-tuned linear stability control, a tire pressure monitoring system, a Trellis frame with a lightweight aluminum subframe, and a reverse incline DOHC engine.

Also Read: Moto G54 5G launched in India: Price, specifications

The bike also offers slope dependent control and front wheel lift off control. The 5-inch TFT cluster offers five unique display themes, intuitive ui/ux, smart DRL control, dynamic headlamp control, and climatic seat control.

The TVS Apache RTR 310 is powered by a 312.12cc engine. This engine delivers a top power of 35.6 bhp at 9700rpm and a peak torque of 28.7 Nm at 6650rpm. The bike can accelerate from 0-60 kmph in just 2.81 seconds. The suspension setup consist of pre-load KYB front forks and pre-load KYB rear shock.