Delhi Police’s senior official assesses security measures at border locations for G20 Summit

A senior Delhi Police official conducted an inspection of security readiness in the border areas of the national capital ahead of the G20 Summit. The summit, scheduled for September 9-10, will see over 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union, invited guest countries, and 14 international organizations in attendance.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Dependra Pathak, visited the Singhu border and instructed personnel to promptly report any incidents or mishaps to senior officials. He emphasized the international ramifications if any issues were to occur at the Singhu border during the summit. Pathak later spoke to reporters, highlighting the Delhi Police’s commitment to ensuring seamless law and order during the event. He noted the strategic deployment of forces across Delhi to maintain peace and harmony.

Pathak’s visit included inspections of security arrangements and proactive briefings to all ranks. Additionally, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Zone-II), Sagar Hooda, led security efforts in the forest area of Upper Ridge Road to bolster preparations for the summit. The Delhi Police will closely monitor summit developments through its state-of-the-art control room, supported by a network of 5,000 CCTV cameras throughout the city. The control room operates 24/7 with two teams of 25 security personnel working in shifts to ensure vigilant surveillance.

On a separate note, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena visited Rajghat and Pragati Maidan to assess preparations, with Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora briefing him on security measures.