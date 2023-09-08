DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCinema DHCelebrities DHLatest NewsNEWSEntertainment

Google’s SRK Easter Egg Adds Sparkle to ‘Jawan’ Fest

Sep 8, 2023, 06:55 pm IST

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release, ‘Jawan,’ isn’t just gaining applause from his dedicated fans; even Google has decided to join in on the festivities. Surprising, isn’t it? Google has a well-documented history of incorporating delightful Easter eggs into its various products and services. When you enter the term ‘Jawan’ into the search bar, SRK himself responds like a walkie-talkie, declaring, ‘Ready.’ Moreover, your web browser undergoes a magical transformation, allowing you to interact with your favorite star in a unique way.

On September 7th, ‘Jawan’ graced the silver screen, featuring the talented South Indian cinema stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent roles. The film also boasted a special appearance by the ever-charming actress Deepika Padukone.

‘Jawan’ has undeniably emerged as a blockbuster, etching its name into cinematic history with an extraordinary opening. According to industry experts, the SRK-starrer managed to amass a staggering Rs 75 crore in India on its very first day of release. On a global scale, ‘Jawan’ showcased its might by accumulating over Rs 150 crore in box office revenue, firmly establishing itself as the biggest Bollywood opener of all time.

Tags
shortlink
Sep 8, 2023, 06:55 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button