Google’s SRK Easter Egg Adds Sparkle to ‘Jawan’ Fest

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release, ‘Jawan,’ isn’t just gaining applause from his dedicated fans; even Google has decided to join in on the festivities. Surprising, isn’t it? Google has a well-documented history of incorporating delightful Easter eggs into its various products and services. When you enter the term ‘Jawan’ into the search bar, SRK himself responds like a walkie-talkie, declaring, ‘Ready.’ Moreover, your web browser undergoes a magical transformation, allowing you to interact with your favorite star in a unique way.

On September 7th, ‘Jawan’ graced the silver screen, featuring the talented South Indian cinema stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent roles. The film also boasted a special appearance by the ever-charming actress Deepika Padukone.

‘Jawan’ has undeniably emerged as a blockbuster, etching its name into cinematic history with an extraordinary opening. According to industry experts, the SRK-starrer managed to amass a staggering Rs 75 crore in India on its very first day of release. On a global scale, ‘Jawan’ showcased its might by accumulating over Rs 150 crore in box office revenue, firmly establishing itself as the biggest Bollywood opener of all time.