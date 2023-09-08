SpaceX Declines Govt Request to Activate Starlink Against Russian Fleet: Musk

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recently disclosed that he declined an emergency request from government authorities to activate SpaceX’s space internet service, Starlink, extending it to Sevastopol in Crimea, a significant port on the Black Sea, with the apparent aim of targeting Russian ships.

Musk stated, “There was an emergency request from government authorities to activate Starlink all the way to Sevastopol,” but he didn’t specify which government entity made the request. He went on to explain, “The obvious intent being to sink most of the Russian fleet at anchor. If I had agreed to their request, then SpaceX would be explicitly complicit in a major act of war and conflict escalation.”

He clarified that Starlink regions in question were not activated and said, “SpaceX did not deactivate anything.” Musk expressed his strong belief in the importance of a ceasefire, emphasizing, “Both sides should agree to a truce. Every day that passes, more Ukrainian and Russian youth die to gain and lose small pieces of land, with borders barely changing. This is not worth their lives.”

Notably, Musk had previously mentioned that Starlink was the sole functioning internet service in Ukraine, and Russia was actively attempting to disrupt it. He tweeted, “Starlink is the only comms system still working at the warfront — others are all dead. Russia is actively trying to kill Starlink. To safeguard, SpaceX has diverted massive resources towards defense.”