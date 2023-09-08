Terrorists attack passenger boat and army base, 64 dead

Gao: 64 people were killed in two separate attacks by suspected jihadists in African country, Mali. Terrorists attacked an army base and a passenger boat on the Niger River in northern Mali. 49 civilians and 15 soldiers killed were killed in these attacks. A terrorist group affiliated to Al-Qaeda has claimed the responsibility of the attack.

Also Read: Mahzooz Draw: Expat wins Dh1 million

Mali has been struggling with insecurity since 2012, when a revolt led by ethnic Tuaregs erupted in the troubled north. In northern Mali, the regional rebellion was formally ended by a peace agreement signed between the rebels and the Malian government in 2015.