PM Modi Asserts Leadership as ‘Bharat’s Representative’ at G20 Summit

During the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi prominently represented ‘Bharat’ in his opening remarks, setting the tone for the two-day event. This strategic use of ‘Bharat’, a term found in the Indian Constitution alongside ‘India’, was a deliberate decision by the government. The name card displayed in front of PM Modi at the Bharat Mandapam, the Summit’s venue, clearly bore the name ‘Bharat’.

However, this choice sparked controversy, with opposition parties accusing the government of attempting to omit ‘India’ from the country’s name. A dinner invitation signed by the ‘President of Bharat’ further fueled this political dispute, especially in light of the opposition’s decision to name their alliance ‘INDIA’.

The ruling BJP, on the other hand, celebrated the use of ‘Bharat’, highlighting its deep cultural roots in ancient Hindi. Some party leaders argued that ‘India’ is a colonial-era label and that ‘Bharat’ better reflects the nation’s heritage. It’s worth noting that the Indian Constitution recognizes both names for the country, and the BJP has generally refrained from taking a strong stance in the ‘Bharat vs India’ debate.