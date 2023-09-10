‘India Shines at G20: Tharoor Applauds Delhi Declaration Consensus’

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor praised India’s G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant, for the achievement of the ‘Delhi Declaration’ consensus, emphasizing the significance of this moment for India on the global stage. Tharoor, while sharing Kant’s insights into how consensus was reached on the Russia-Ukraine paragraphs during an interview, expressed his admiration, saying, “Well done @amitabhk87! Looks like the IFS lost an ace diplomat when you opted for the IAS!”

Highlighting the intense negotiations that took place to reach this consensus, Tharoor reiterated the importance of this achievement for India at the G20 summit. He stated, “‘Negotiated with Russia, China, only last night got the final draft,’ says India’s G20 Sherpa on ‘Delhi Declaration’ consensus. A proud moment for India at G20!”

India’s diplomatic triumph came after overcoming significant differences on the Russia-Ukraine conflict at the G20 summit. Amitabh Kant revealed that the Indian diplomatic team dedicated over 200 hours to non-stop negotiations to secure a consensus on the G20 declaration, a process involving 300 bilateral meetings and the circulation of 15 draft versions concerning the Ukraine conflict. This consensus was successfully reached on the first day of the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

Kant acknowledged the invaluable contributions of joint secretaries Eenam Gambhir and K Nagraj Naidu in these efforts, underscoring the complexity of achieving consensus on the geopolitical aspects related to Russia and Ukraine.