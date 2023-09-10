ISRO reports third successful Earth-bound maneuver for Mission Sun Aditya L1

India’s inaugural solar-focused space mission, Aditya L1, completed its third Earth-bound maneuver on Sunday, according to ISRO. The operation was conducted by ISRO’s Telemetry, Tracking, and Command Network (ISTRAC). Tracking was carried out by ISRO’s ground stations in Mauritius, Bengaluru, SDSC-SHAR, and Port Blair. This maneuver altered the spacecraft’s orbit to 296 km x 71767 km. The next maneuver is scheduled for September 15 at around 2 am. Aditya-L1 is a unique Indian space observatory designed to study the Sun from a halo orbit situated at the Sun-Earth Lagrangian point L1, approximately 1.5 million km from Earth. The first two Earth-bound maneuvers took place successfully on September 3 and 5. The spacecraft will undergo one more Earth-bound orbital maneuver before it transitions to the transfer orbit toward Lagrange point L1.

