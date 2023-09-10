Simple tips to increase oestrogen levels during menopause

Menopause is the time that marks the end of menstrual cycles of women. It is a natural biological process and e can happen between 40s or 50s. Menopause is characterized by a one-year absence of menstruation. It has a particular impact on every woman in a different way.

Menopause is accompanied by a number of symptoms, such as irregular periods, hot flashes, sweating, trouble sleeping, mood swings, irritability, hip and back pain, and more.

Maintaining healthy oestrogen levels during menopause is important. Oestrogen plays various roles like ensuring strong bones, promoting healthy skin, and controlling cholesterol levels. It also contributes to emotional well-being and cognitive function.

Below are the tips suggested by nutritionist Lovneet Batra to improve oestrogen levels during menopause :

1. Phytoestrogens from Plant-Based Foods: Plant-based foods contain compounds called phytoestrogens that work somewhat like oestrogen. Foods like soy products, flaxseeds, chickpeas, lentils, and sesame seeds are rich in phytoestrogens.

2. B Vitamins for Oestrogen: B vitamins have a role in creating and activating oestrogen in the body.

3. Avoid Hormone-Disrupting Chemicals: Reduce exposure to chemicals like BPA (found in plastic containers), parabens (used in some cosmetics), and certain pesticides that can disturb hormone balance.

4. DHEA’s Role in Hormone Production: The adrenal gland produces a hormone called Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), which helps make other hormones including oestrogen and testosterone.

5. Healthy Weight Maintenance: Keeping a healthy weight is important, as excess body fat can affect hormone balance, including oestrogen.

6. Consider Herbal Supplements: Some herbal supplements like black cohosh, chasteberry, and red clover show estrogenic activity and might be beneficial.

7. Stress Management: Managing stress is crucial. Chronic stress can disrupt hormone levels, including oestrogen.