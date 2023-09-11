India seeks UN reform after G20 summit concludes its session

During the conclusion of the two-day G20 summit on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the need for expanding the UN Security Council to better represent the evolving global landscape. He also proposed holding a virtual G20 session in late November to review the suggestions and decisions put forth by world leaders during the summit. India’s presidency of the G20 was commended for achieving substantial outcomes.

Modi highlighted how the world has significantly transformed since the establishment of the United Nations, with the number of member countries growing from the original 51 to approximately 200. Despite these changes, the composition of permanent members in the UN Security Council remains the same. Modi stressed that the profound changes in areas such as transportation, communication, health, and education should be reflected in the modern global structure.

In a move aimed at reform, Modi announced the historic decision to grant permanent membership in the G20 to the African Union, comprising 55 nations. India’s G20 presidency will conclude in November, passing the leadership to Brazil on December 1. During the handover of the G20 chair to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Modi expressed confidence in Brazil’s ability to lead with dedication and vision, pledging India’s full cooperation during Brazil’s upcoming G20 presidency.