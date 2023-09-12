BJP aims to arrange massive gathering of OBCs in Prayagraj

The OBCs make up approximately 52% of the nation’s total population and consistently exhibit a high voter turnout, ranging from 60% to 70% in each election. In light of this, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strategically focused its electoral efforts on mobilizing OBCs, particularly in preparation for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Their plan involves organizing a significant gathering, referred to as a “mahakumbh,” of OBCs in November in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad).

The primary objective of this proposed “mahakumbh of OBCs” in Prayagraj is to further promote the initiatives and work carried out by Prime Minister Modi for the benefit of OBCs across various districts in the country in the lead-up to the 2024 general elections. The BJP’s OBC Morcha, under the leadership of its national president and Rajya Sabha MP Dr. K Laxman, will be responsible for coordinating this gathering, which aims to facilitate discussions on various OBC-related issues. Dr. K Laxman has confirmed that discussions regarding the “OBCs Mahakumbh” are underway with the central leadership of the BJP, and the event will take its final form following consultations with the party’s leadership.

The BJP’s strategic move to mobilize and engage with OBCs reflects their commitment to harnessing the political support and influence of this significant demographic group in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.