Defence minister to open 90 infrastructure projects and attend North tech symposium in Jammu

On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled for a day-long visit to Jammu, during which he will virtually inaugurate 90 projects led by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and participate in the North Tech Symposium, according to an official announcement. These infrastructure initiatives by the BRO encompass the construction of four airstrips and helipads along the northern and western borders, as reported by a defence spokesperson.

Upon his arrival in Jammu in the morning, Minister Singh will proceed to Samba to inaugurate the impressive 422.9-meter Devak bridge on the Bishnah-Kaulpur-Phulpur Road. This bridge is just one component of the 90 infrastructure projects undertaken by the BRO, with a total cost of Rs 2,941 crores. These projects encompass 21 roads, 64 bridges, one tunnel, two airstrips, and two helipads, all of which hold strategic significance for the defense forces and promise to foster socio-economic development in the region. The remainder of the projects will be inaugurated through virtual means, as conveyed by the spokesperson. In addition to this, the Defence Minister will participate in the ongoing North Tech Symposium hosted at IIT Jammu’s Jagti campus, an event that was inaugurated by Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar on Monday.