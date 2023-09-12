Indians will be able to purchase a new made-in-India iPhone model on the launch day

For the very first time, Indians may have the opportunity to purchase a brand-new iPhone model made in India on its launch day. Apple Inc. has been making plans to introduce the Indian-made iPhone 15 to the Indian market, along with some other regions, on the same day as its global release, according to officials.

While the majority of iPhone 15 units will still be manufactured in China, this marks the first occasion when the latest generation of an India-assembled device will be available for sale on the launch day. This development underscores India’s growing manufacturing capabilities and represents a significant shift from Apple’s previous strategy of selling new devices made in China to customers worldwide.

The iPhone 15 is expected to go on sale in the weeks or days following its unveiling, scheduled for 10 a.m. California time on Tuesday, September 12.

Apple, headquartered in California, began iPhone 15 production at a factory operated by supplier Foxconn Technology Group in India’s southern state of Tamil Nadu last month. This move is seen as part of Apple’s efforts to bridge the gap between its primary manufacturing bases in China and its operations in India.

Officials caution that there may be minor delays with the India-built devices due to unforeseen logistical challenges. Apple is set to introduce updated AirPods, watches, and the iPhone 15 at an event held at its US headquarters. Typically, new products go on sale about 10 days after their unveiling.

The financial incentives provided by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to boost local manufacturing, combined with Apple’s strategy to diversify beyond China amid the ongoing trade tensions between Beijing and Washington, have made India increasingly vital to Apple’s diversification efforts.

Apple’s suppliers in India, including Pegatron Corp. and a Wistron Corp. factory soon to be acquired by the Tata Group, are also gearing up to assemble the iPhone 15.

Before the launch of the iPhone 14, only a small fraction of Apple’s global production was assembled in India, lagging behind China’s production by six to nine months. However, last year, this delay was significantly reduced to just weeks, and Apple increased the proportion of iPhones being assembled in India to reach 7 percent by the end of March.