Kozhikode on Nipah alert following 2 Suspicious deaths

The Kerala Health Department issued a health alert in Kozhikode district after two deaths were reported as “unnatural” and suspected to be linked to Nipah virus infection. State Health Minister Veena George conducted a high-level meeting to assess the situation, as stated by the health department on Monday night. The deaths, following fever, occurred at a private hospital, raising concerns of potential Nipah virus involvement. Additionally, relatives of one of the deceased have been admitted to the intensive care unit.

Notably, Kozhikode district had experienced Nipah virus-related deaths in 2018 and 2021. The first outbreak of Nipah virus (NiV) in southern India was reported in Kozhikode on May 19, 2018. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Nipah virus infection is zoonotic, meaning it can transmit from animals to humans, and can also spread through contaminated food or direct person-to-person contact. It can manifest in individuals with a range of symptoms, from asymptomatic infection to severe respiratory illness and fatal encephalitis. Additionally, Nipah virus can have a severe impact on animals like pigs, leading to significant economic losses for farmers, according to WHO.