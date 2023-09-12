Meta Platforms is working on a new AI system intended to be as powerful as the model offered by OpenAI

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, is in the process of developing a new artificial intelligence (AI) system designed to match the capabilities of OpenAI’s most advanced models, according to reports from the Wall Street Journal. The company aims to have this new AI model ready for deployment next year, and it is expected to be significantly more powerful than Meta’s current commercial version, known as Llama 2.

Llama 2 is an open-source AI language model that Meta launched in July and is made available through Microsoft’s Azure cloud services. It was introduced to compete with offerings like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard.

While specific details about the new system are subject to change, its purpose will be to enable other companies to create services that can generate sophisticated text, conduct analysis, and produce other outputs using advanced AI capabilities.

Meta plans to commence the training of this new AI system, referred to as a large language model, in early 2024.

As of now, Meta has not responded to requests for comment on these reports.

The generative AI market has gained significant interest from businesses and enterprises seeking to leverage the capabilities of advanced language models. This interest has grown since the introduction of OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, with companies like Apple also reported to be working on similar AI offerings and large language models.

In July, Bloomberg News reported that Apple is developing AI solutions akin to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard. Apple has reportedly created its own framework known as ‘Ajax’ to build large language models and is testing a chatbot referred to by some engineers as ‘Apple GPT’.