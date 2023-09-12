Nipah Alert in Kozhikode: Test Results Awaited by Noon

The health department has issued a high alert for the district following the unfortunate deaths of two individuals suspected to have succumbed to Nipah virus infection. The Pune Virology Institute is anticipated to provide crucial test results from samples collected from patients by Tuesday noon.

Reports indicate that one fatality occurred in a Maruthonkara native on August 30, while another native from Vadakara tragically passed away with similar symptoms on Monday. Health officials have verified that both individuals had contact while receiving treatment at a private hospital.

In response, four family members, including three children of the Maruthonkara native, have been isolated, with a 9-month-old child currently in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the health department has established a control room in Kozhikode, with the health department director slated to arrive on Tuesday. Efforts are underway to trace individuals who may have been in contact with the deceased suspected Nipah cases.

Health Minister Veena George and PWD Minister Muhammad Riyas are also set to reach Kozhikode soon, with a high-level meeting scheduled at 10.30 pm to strategize containment measures.

In a conversation with Manorama News, Doctor Anoop, who identified Nipah infection in 2018, revealed that initial symptoms of Nipah include headaches and fever. He noted the challenge of identifying patients as symptoms such as influenza and pneumonia are common among those infected.

Kozhikode district previously reported Nipah virus infections in 2018 and 2021, with the first outbreak in South India recorded on May 19, 2018.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Nipah virus infection is zoonotic, transmitted from animals to humans, and can also spread through contaminated food or person-to-person contact. The virus manifests with a range of illnesses in infected individuals, from asymptomatic cases to acute respiratory illness and fatal encephalitis.

Moreover, Nipah can cause severe disease in animals like pigs, resulting in significant economic losses for farmers, as stated by the WHO.