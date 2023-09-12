Nipah virus confirmed in 2 Kozhikode samples

The existence of the Nipah virus in the two patients who passed away from fever in Kozhikode, Kerala, was confirmed by the center on Tuesday.

Following the publication of test results from samples collected at the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya declared an outbreak of the Nipah virus to be in progress.

A central team would soon arrive in the state, he said. The four suspected sample results are awaited, according to the Union Health Minister.

The Kerala administration instructed people to wear masks as a precaution on Tuesday and set up a control room at the Kozhikode government guest house. You can reach the control room by dialing 0495-2383100, 0495-2383101, 0495-2384100, 0495-2384101, and 0495-2386100.

The Kerala government submitted five samples to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for evaluating the existence of the Nipah virus after two “unnatural deaths” were reported from the district.

On Monday, a district-wide health alert was issued following reports of two deaths that may have been caused by the Nipah virus. One of the deceased and four of his relatives’ samples were sent to the virology institute for examination.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated that the administration was taking the two fatalities seriously and that there was a district-wide alert owing to a possible Nipah virus outbreak. Furthermore, he stated that there was no need for concern because the majority of people who had touch with the deceased are receiving treatment.

A high-level conference to assess the situation was presided over earlier in the day by State Health Minister Veena George, who arrived in the district. She claimed that the government was taking all necessary precautions in the event that the Nipah virus was discovered. The health department established 16 key committees today, including ones for contact tracing, patient transportation management, sample test and research management, and surveillance. Four of the first deceased person’s relatives are currently being treated in hospitals, the minister said, adding that the entire district’s healthcare system is on alert. She stated that one hospitalized youngster was currently receiving ventilator support. The health authorities had begun the surveillance operation and had identified the contacts and family members after being informed about the first fever fatality yesterday.

“This is where the control room is now open. We have established 16 committees to coordinate the preventative measures, and all hospitals and medical personnel have been told to adhere to the infection control guidelines, including the use of PPE kits, according to George. She also suggested avoiding pointless hospital visits. “At this time, there is no need for alarm or worry, and all of these steps are precautions to prevent further cases if the results are positive. We anticipate a poor result,” George added.

Additionally, the minister advised wearing masks in public to stop the sickness from spreading. According to her, contact tracing for the deceased has begun in order to find high-risk contacts. “At this time, we have taken all necessary precautions in the event that the Nipah virus is indeed to blame for the death. Here, we have tested things out in advance. However, it can only be verified after the samples are examined at Pune NIV, the speaker added.

She noted that the first death occurred in a private hospital and that the victim’s brother and his children, as well as the victim’s children, are currently receiving treatment for fever. The Kozhikode Medical College hospital will establish an isolation center under directives from the health department.

In Kozhikode district, fatalities from the Nipah virus infection were documented in 2018 and 2021. On May 19, 2018, news of the first Nipah virus (NiV) epidemic in southern India came from Kozhikode. The Nipah virus infection is a zoonotic disease that can infect humans when it infects animals, tainted food, or direct contact between people, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). It can induce a variety of symptoms in those who are infected, including asymptomatic (subclinical) infection, severe respiratory sickness, and deadly encephalitis. According to WHO, the virus can also cause serious illness in pigs and other animals, costing farmers a great deal of money.