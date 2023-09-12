Tragic Discovery: Four Family Members Found Dead in Kochi

In a tragic and heart-wrenching incident, four members of a family residing in Kadamakudy faced a grim fate on Tuesday. The family consisted of Nijo (39), his wife Shilpa (29), and their two young children, Angel (7) and Aron (5).

The shocking discovery unfolded as it became evident that Nijo and his wife Shilpa had taken their own lives, while also tragically ending the lives of their innocent children. This devastating act is believed to have been prompted by overwhelming financial difficulties that had plagued the family.

Disturbingly, neighbors had observed Nijo’s mounting debts, which had seemingly driven him to this desperate and unthinkable course of action. The grim scene that greeted Nijo’s mother, who found her son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren lifeless inside their upstairs bedroom, is beyond comprehension.

The shared household, which also accommodated Nijo’s mother and his brother’s family, now bears the heavy weight of this unfathomable tragedy. Nijo, who worked as both a construction worker and an artist, reportedly found himself ensnared in a perilous web of debt, as reported by Manorama News.

This heart-rending incident serves as a stark reminder of the immense challenges that some families face, and the importance of reaching out and seeking help in times of dire need.