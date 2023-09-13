Devastating fire in an apartment block in Hanoi, Vietnam’s capital results in multiple deaths

Reports from state media on September 13 suggest that a destructive fire in an apartment block in Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, may have resulted in multiple fatalities.

The fire broke out in the middle of the night in a 10-story building that housed approximately 150 residents, primarily on the parking floor, which was densely packed with motorbikes.

According to the official Vietnam News Agency, witnesses reported that the blaze began shortly before midnight on Tuesday. Authorities have rescued about 70 people, with 54 of them rushed to hospitals, including several who did not survive. While the fire has been extinguished, rescue operations to locate survivors are ongoing.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are underway, and the official death toll is pending. However, initial reports suggest that there may be more than a dozen casualties.

Deputy Minister of Public Security Le Van Tuyen noted the “very high” casualty count in this apartment block fire. Dr. Dao Xuan Co, the director of Bach Mai Hospital, reported that some of the injured patients suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Residents who jumped from the burning building sustained multiple injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment, as revealed by the hospital director.

Vietnam’s Prime Minister, Pham Minh Chinh, has called for a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire and expressed condolences to the families of the victims. The Prime Minister has also urged regular assessments of buildings at high risk of fire, especially densely populated ones.

This incident comes nearly a year after a devastating fire in a karaoke bar in Thuan An city, Binh Duong province, claimed the lives of 32 people. The fire quickly engulfed the second floor of the multi-story building, trapping workers and patrons, some of whom had to leap from windows. Several individuals were injured during these jumps, while others succumbed to asphyxiation. Authorities estimated that at least 60 people were inside the crowded karaoke establishment when the fire erupted.