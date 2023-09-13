Russian President Putin commends ‘Make in India’ program, considering it a wise decision

During the 8th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. He mentioned that Russia could draw inspiration from the success stories of countries like India in nurturing the growth of their domestic industries. Putin specifically referred to the development of Russian-made cars, noting that although they might appear less luxurious compared to brands like Mercedes or Audi, this was not a significant concern. He suggested that Russia should consider following the example of countries like India in advancing its domestic manufacturing capabilities.

Launched in 2014 by Prime Minister Modi, the ‘Make in India’ campaign was designed to encourage investments, promote innovation, foster skill development, safeguard intellectual property rights, and establish top-notch manufacturing infrastructure. Putin’s positive comments at the forum reflect a recognition of India’s efforts to boost its manufacturing sector and serve as an inspiration for other nations seeking to bolster their domestic industries.