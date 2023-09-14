9-Year-Old in Kozhikode Critical with Nipah; Monoclonal Antibody En Route

The government has intensified its efforts to combat the Nipah infection afflicting a 9-year-old boy, taking a critical turn in Kozhikode. In a significant move, authorities have placed an order for the sole anti-viral treatment currently in existence – the monoclonal antibody developed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). It’s worth noting that this treatment, while the only available option for Nipah virus infection, has not yet undergone clinical validation.

The young patient remains in a precarious state, requiring ventilator support at a hospital in Kozhikode.

Health Minister Veena George provided insight into the situation, stating, “We have ordered the monoclonal antibody with the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) and it would be brought to Kozhikode soon. The imported medicine is already available with the ICMR.”

It’s imperative to acknowledge that the Nipah virus strain detected in the state is the Bangladesh variant, characterized by human-to-human transmission and a notably high mortality rate. However, it’s reassuring to note that it is less infectious, as confirmed by the government.