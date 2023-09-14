NASA’s Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena study team to share its findings on UFOs on Thursday

NASA’s Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) study team is set to reveal its findings regarding unidentified flying objects (UFOs) on Thursday, September 14. Established in 2022, this independent team comprises 16 experts from diverse fields who are examining UAPs from a scientific standpoint and exploring potential avenues for future research.

UAPs are commonly referred to as Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs).

The live briefing is scheduled for 10:00 am EDT (7:30 pm IST) at NASA’s headquarters in Washington and will be led by a panel featuring NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, Nicola Fox (associate administrator of the Science Mission Directorate), Dan Evans (assistant deputy associate administrator for research), and David Spergel (president of the Simons Foundation and chair of NASA’s UAP independent study team).

Earlier, the team conducted a public meeting on May 31 during which they discussed methods for improving data collection to unravel the mysteries surrounding UAPs or UFOs. The scarcity of data on UAPs is, in part, due to the classification of capabilities of many advanced sensors used by the US government and military.

Despite the lack of definitive data, NASA’s Dan Evans emphasized during the May 31 meeting that studying UAPs aligns with the agency’s scientific mission to expand our understanding of the world. He stated, “This work is in our DNA.”

The topic of UAPs/UFOs has been a recurring subject of discussion within the federal government in recent years. In July, two former US military aviators provided testimony about encounters with unusual objects that occurred in controlled US airspace.

The study does not aim to answer all questions but is focused on exploring how civilian and government data, commercial data, and other sources can be organized and analyzed in the future to shed light on these mysterious aerial phenomena.

This research aligns with one of NASA’s missions, which is to ensure aircraft safety, and is also relevant to national security interests in studying UAPs.

The study will provide insights into which scientific methods should be applied, what additional data NASA should collect to comprehend UAPs, and the fundamental physical factors influencing the origins and nature of UAPs.