Nipah Resurgence Prompts 10-Day COVID-Style Lockdown in Kozhikode

Kozhikode has once again found itself at the center of the Nipah virus outbreak, prompting the district administration to enact stringent measures concerning public gatherings. In response to the escalating situation, District Collector A Geetha announced a 10-day suspension of all public events, cultural activities, and sports gatherings. This directive comes as part of the ongoing efforts to contain the virus’s spread, as stated in a press release issued on Wednesday.

In addition to these measures, religious events such as temple festivals and church feasts that were previously scheduled should proceed with minimal participation, in accordance with guidelines provided by the District Disaster Management Authority, of which the Collector serves as chairperson. The press release also specifies that weddings and receptions that were already planned must adhere to the established safety protocols and secure prior permission from the relevant police station.

Furthermore, the district collector has issued a stern warning against the dissemination of fake news or misinformation pertaining to the Nipah virus. Such actions will be met with strict legal consequences.

As of this month, all five reported Nipah cases in Kerala have been within the confines of Kozhikode, including the index patient who unfortunately passed away on August 30. Currently, the district has three active cases, one of which involves a healthcare worker. The situation continues to demand vigilant efforts to curb the virus’s spread and protect public health.