Nipah Test Results: Thiruvananthapuram Student Tests Negative

On Wednesday, the Nipah test results of a Thiruvananthapuram Dental College student, who had sought treatment with symptoms suggestive of Nipah virus infection, were confirmed negative by the Institute Of Advanced Virology in Thonnakkal. This reassuring news comes as a relief to both the student and the medical community.

The student had presented himself at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital on Tuesday morning, exhibiting high fever. He expressed concerns that his symptoms might be linked to the consumption of fruit that had potentially been exposed to bats. To further investigate the situation, samples of his body fluids have been dispatched to Pune for a comprehensive examination.

As the student remains under observation, it’s essential to remain vigilant given the recent emergence of Nipah cases in Kerala’s Kozhikode, with four cases reported thus far. This situation emphasizes the importance of early detection and swift response to potential outbreaks, ensuring the safety and health of the community.