Pune’s Mobile Nipah Testing Lab Now in Kozhikode

Kozhikode now has the capability to conduct Nipah virus infection tests following the arrival of a mobile testing laboratory from the Pune Virology Institute. This crucial facility is currently stationed at the Government Medical College campus and is expected to be fully operational by Thursday noon.

This mobile lab is a significant asset in expediting the diagnostic process, as it allows for the swift finalization of test results within its premises, as stated by a health official.

While the virology laboratory at the medical college possesses the capacity to confirm the presence of the Nipah virus, the definitive diagnosis can only be conducted at the Pune Virology Institute. The traditional process of sending samples and awaiting test results is time-consuming. The introduction of the mobile lab is poised to bridge this gap, as emphasized by another health official.

In addition to the mobile lab, a team of medical experts from the Pune Institute has also arrived in Kozhikode to contribute their expertise in operating the laboratory effectively.