Libya floods: Probe on into whether human errors contributed to the massive loss of life

Libyan authorities are demanding an inquiry to determine if human errors contributed to the extensive loss of life resulting from the most devastating natural disaster in the country’s history.

As survivors search for their loved ones, reports indicate that the bodies of flood victims from Derna have been discovered washed ashore on beaches more than 100 kilometers (60 miles) away.

On the night of Sunday, September 10th, a catastrophic flood triggered by a powerful storm struck the Libyan city of Derna.

The floodwaters breached dams in the eastern city of Derna, sweeping away multi-story buildings containing sleeping families and causing widespread devastation.

Official death toll figures have varied but consistently reach into the thousands, with thousands more reported as missing.

Derna’s Mayor, Abdulmenam al-Ghaithi, expressed serious concerns, suggesting that the death toll in the city alone could reach 18,000 to 20,000 people, given the extent of the destruction.

Speaking to Reuters, he also voiced fears of a potential epidemic “due to the large number of bodies under the rubble and in the water.”

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Nasir Almnsori, an engineer residing in the city of Tobruk, which is over 150 kilometers from Derna, revealed that flood victims are washing up near his city.

With hundreds of bodies still trapped under collapsed buildings in Derna and others being discovered on beaches up to 60 miles away, Libyan health authorities are closely monitoring the potential risk of disease outbreaks.

However, according to Pierre Guyomarch, the head of the forensics unit of the Red Cross, “the belief that dead bodies will cause epidemics is not supported by evidence.”

He stated that individuals who succumb to injuries from natural disasters or armed conflicts seldom pose a health threat to their communities. In fact, “Those who survive an event like a natural disaster are more likely to spread disease than dead bodies,” said Guyomarch. Nevertheless, as per the World Health Organization (WHO), the presence of dead bodies near or in water sources can pose health risks.