Man arrested for hanging antisemitic banners on a bridge on Interstate-4 in Orlando

A man suspected of being a neo-Nazi demonstrator has been arrested by the police in Orlando for allegedly hanging antisemitic banners, which included racist messages and swastikas, on a bridge over Interstate-4, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Wednesday (September 13).

The individual in question, identified as 48-year-old Jason Brown from Cape Canaveral, is facing charges of criminal mischief. He admitted to being a member of the antisemitic and extremist group ‘Order of the Black Sun.’

The banners, reported to have been hung by Brown on June 10 without written permission, which is a violation of state law, prompted the arrest.

The ‘Order of the Black Sun (OBS)’ is described by the Anti-Defamation League as a small neo-Nazi network primarily operating in Florida. The group engages in distributing propaganda and conducting in-person demonstrations to promote white supremacist ideology. OBS was reportedly established in early 2023 by individuals closely affiliated with Florida’s broader white supremacist network.

Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner emphasized the state’s commitment to maintaining law and order. He stated, “Today’s arrest demonstrates Florida’s commitment to protecting residents from attention-seeking extremists.” Kerner expressed gratitude to Governor DeSantis for supporting law enforcement in addressing hate crimes.

State Attorney Andrew Bain issued a statement emphasizing their dedication to upholding state laws, including those aimed at protecting road users. He condemned the actions of the demonstrators who obstructed state roadways and attempted to intimidate the community with hate symbols. Bain assured that the neo-Nazi demonstrators would be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

As of now, Jason is being held at Brevard County Jail on a $500 bond. Prison records indicate prior arrests on charges of aggravated assault and domestic battery.