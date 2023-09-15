Nipah Alert: Contact Control Cell if at Iqraa Hospital on Aug 29

On Friday, the Kerala Health Department issued a directive urging individuals who were present at IQRAA International Hospital in Kozhikode on August 29 to establish contact with the district’s Nipah control cell. This step is taken in an effort to trace and identify the contacts of the index patient, who regrettably passed away on August 30.

Tragically, three members of the patient’s family have also tested positive for the Nipah virus, and it has been established that the second victim contracted the virus from the index patient.

Here are the specific details outlined in the notice:

– Casualty Emergency Priority 1: Individuals present from 2 am to 4 am on August 29.

– Common corridor between Casualty Emergency Priority 1 & 2: Individuals present from 3 am to 4 am on August 29.

– Waiting area outside MICU 2: Individuals present from 3:45 am to 4:15 am on August 29.

– All patients admitted to MICU 2 after 3:45 am on August 29.

For further assistance, please contact the Nipah Control Cell of the Health Department using these numbers: 0495 2383100, 0495 2383101, 0495 2384100, 0495 2384101, 0495 2386100. Your prompt cooperation in this matter is crucial for the safety and containment of the situation.