PM Modi Tops Global Leaders with 76% Approval

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again claimed the title of the world’s most popular global leader, boasting an impressive approval rating of 76%, a figure that stands as the highest across the globe. This remarkable achievement was unveiled in the recently published “Global Leader Approval” survey, conducted by Morning Consult.

What sets Modi apart is not just his top ranking but also the considerable gap that separates him from the runner-up, Switzerland President Alain Berset, whose approval rating falls over 12 percentage points lower than Modi’s.

This triumph for Modi signifies a continuation of his consistent dominance in global leadership rankings over the past few years. In contrast, United States President Joe Biden finds himself in the seventh position on this list, albeit with an approval rating of 40%, which marks his highest rating since March.

Notably, data collected between September 6th and 12th, 2023, reveals another impressive facet of Modi’s leadership—the lowest disapproval rating among the leaders surveyed, standing at just 18%.

Within the top 10 leaders featured in the survey, Canada’s Justin Trudeau holds the unenviable distinction of the highest disapproval rating, reaching 58%.

This data is meticulously compiled by a prominent political intelligence research firm and draws from a broad spectrum of opinions through a survey encompassing 22 global leaders.

Interestingly, South Korean President Yoon Seok-youl and Czech Republic President Petr Pavel find themselves at the opposite end of the spectrum, each garnering the lowest approval ratings among the leaders, at a modest 20%.