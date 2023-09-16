Astronomer in Japan captures a bright flash in Jupiter’s atmosphere leading to further investigation by scientists

An amateur astronomer in Japan recently captured a bright flash in Jupiter’s atmosphere, prompting further investigation by scientists. The unidentified astronomer sent an email to Dr. Ko Arimatsu, an astronomer at Kyoto University, who subsequently called for more information.

Dr. Arimatsu received six additional reports of the August 28 flash, which is considered one of the brightest ever recorded on Jupiter. Such flashes are typically the result of impacts by asteroids or comets from the outer reaches of the solar system colliding with Jupiter’s atmosphere.

In an email, Dr. Arimatsu noted that directly observing these celestial bodies is virtually impossible, even with advanced telescopes. He explained that Jupiter’s gravitational pull attracts these objects, leading them to collide with the planet. This phenomenon makes Jupiter a unique and invaluable tool for studying these objects up close.

According to The New York Times (NYT) report, while powerful impacts on Jupiter are relatively rare, they do occur. In 1994, a comet struck Jupiter with such force that it left a visible debris field, and another impact was observed in 2009.

Dr. Arimatsu highlighted that eight of the nine flashes observed on Jupiter since 2010 were reported by amateur astronomers, underscoring the importance of small-scale astronomy initiatives.

Based on initial analyses, the flash reported on August 28 of this year appeared to have an impact comparable to the 1908 Tunguska explosion in Siberia. The Tunguska event is believed to have been caused by an asteroid that disintegrated in the Earth’s atmosphere, devastating an 800-square-mile area of forest.

The incident serves as a reminder of the significance of amateur astronomers in contributing to our understanding of celestial events and phenomena, particularly those occurring in the distant reaches of our solar system.