CPM Leaders’ Mixed Signals Amid Cabinet Reshuffle Debate

The CPM is currently facing significant confusion within its ranks regarding the state cabinet’s potential reshuffle, with the party’s leaders offering divergent perspectives on the matter.

LDF convener E P Jayarajan dismissed reports of a cabinet reshuffle, attributing them to media fabrication. He emphasized, “Such a reshuffle has not yet been discussed among the LDF. There is nothing wrong with requesting a ministry, but it’s crucial to bear in mind that not everyone can be accommodated.” Jayarajan clarified that the only discussion related to this matter occurred during the initial cabinet formation.

In contrast, Antony Raju affirmed the development, asserting, “It would be surprising if there were no reshuffle. The reorganization will be carefully considered in light of the party’s current dynamics and political developments. I accepted the ministerial role with the understanding that my tenure would last only two-and-a-half years.”

Minister V Sivankutty expressed his lack of awareness regarding the reshuffle, remarking, “It is not within the purview of ministers to comment on this matter. There is a prescribed process for such proceedings, and they will unfold accordingly.”