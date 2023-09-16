CPM Politburo to determine INDIA panel member selection

The CPM is expected to confirm its nominee for the coordination committee of the INDIA (Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance) bloc during its politburo meeting slated for September 16-17. A member of the party’s Central Committee mentioned that the decision to appoint a representative to the INDIA bloc’s coordination committee is on the meeting’s agenda.

The CPM is proceeding cautiously on this matter, particularly due to its position in West Bengal, where it directly competes with the Trinamool Congress (TMC). During the recent INDIA parties’ conclave, it was decided that there would be no alliance between the Congress and CPM in Kerala, where they are primary rivals. However, both parties plan to cooperate through seat-sharing arrangements in West Bengal to collectively challenge the TMC. In some constituencies where the BJP has an advantage, the Congress and CPIM might collaborate to counter the ruling TMC, according to a senior Congress leader.

Currently, the INDIA group consists of 13 members on the committee, with the CPM yet to announce its nominee. The coordination committee includes representatives from various political parties, and its formation was part of a broader effort to negotiate seat-sharing and campaign strategies for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.