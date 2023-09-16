CWC Holds Inaugural Meeting: Focus on Assembly and LS Polls

The reconstituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) is convening in its first meeting, set to discuss strategies for upcoming assembly polls in five states and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The choice of Hyderabad as the meeting location signals the party’s intent to challenge the BRS government in Telangana. According to party leaders, this meeting will be a “game changer” and a “transformative moment” for Telangana politics and the Congress party.

Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge will chair the CWC meeting, a departure from the norm of holding such meetings in Delhi. Notable attendees include Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot, Syed Nasser Hussain, and Deepa Das Munshi. This reconstituted CWC aims to blend experienced members with new faces.

The CWC, consisting of 39 regular members, 32 permanent invitees, and 13 special invitees, will deliberate on strategies for the upcoming elections and express confidence in winning in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram. An extended CWC meeting on Sunday will include state party chiefs, CLP leaders, and Central Election Committee members.

In addition, there may be discussions on the feasibility of a Bharat Jodo Yatra 2. On Telangana National Integration Day, the party will hold a “mega rally” near Hyderabad, unveiling six guarantees for the Telangana assembly election.

This CWC meeting in Telangana underscores the party’s commitment to oust the BRS government in the assembly elections and coincides with the formation of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) by over two dozen opposition parties.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot emphasized the importance of the Hyderabad meeting for the party’s preparations for the upcoming state polls, expressing optimism for the Congress’s future.