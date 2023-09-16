IRCTC introduces Char Dham Yatra: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched Char Dham Yatra. The 16 nights/17 days journey in Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train will cover Delhi, Rishikesh, Joshimath, Badrinath, Varanasi, Puri, Rameshwaram, Madurai, Hampi, Nashik, and Dwarka.

Package price starts at Rs. 62,985/- per person only. The fully air-conditioned train provides three types of accommodation — AC I, AC II and AC III.

The tour starts from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station and covers Rishikesh, Joshimath, Badrinath, Puri, Rameshwaram, Dwarka, and back to Delhi. The tourists will get a chance to witness Ganga Aarti and visit popular locations like Lakshman Jhoola, Triveni ghat, Ramjanm Bhoomi, Hanuman Garhi, Saryu Aarti, Nandigram, Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Jagannath temple, Golden Beach Konark Sun Temple, Chandrabhaga Beach, Ramanathaswamy temple, Dhanushkodi, Dwarkadhish Temple, Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, Shivrajpur beach and Bet Dwarka.