Siddaramaiah warns of conspiracy to impose Manusmriti, potentially enslaving 90% of Indians

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has expressed concerns about anti-Constitutional forces plotting to introduce Manusmriti in India, potentially subjecting 90% of the population to servitude. He voiced these worries during an event commemorating the ‘International Day of Democracy,’ organized by the Social Welfare Department at Vidhana Soudha. Thousands, including Siddaramaiah, recited the Constitution’s Preamble on this occasion.

Siddaramaiah emphasized the significance of understanding and upholding the Constitution’s values, noting that his government operates in accordance with secular and constitutional principles. However, he pointed out that there are individuals opposing this approach, actively conspiring to implement Manusmriti, which he sees as a threat to the Constitution itself. He urged people to remain vigilant against such efforts.

The Chief Minister also highlighted his government’s commitment to returning public funds to the people. He underlined that the adoption of the Constitution officially ushered in a democratic system in India, tracing the historical roots of democracy back to figures like Lord Buddha and Basavanna.

According to the State Information Department, over 2.31 crore individuals worldwide registered to read the Preamble of the Indian Constitution. On the designated day, numerous people, including government employees, corporate workers, students, and others, participated in this exercise, reaffirming their commitment to democratic values.